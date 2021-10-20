Darjeeling: Incessant heavy rains have triggered multiple landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling, due to which traffic movement has come to a standstill in the town. With landslides being witnessed all across the hills in Darjeeling, the National Highway-55 and NH-10 have been closed.Also Read - WATCH: Dramatic Footage of Passengers Being Rescued from Vehicle Stuck on Badrinath Highway Amid Landslide, Rainfall

Darjeeling Sukhia road, Lava road and Lodhama-Manebhanjan trekking route have also been blocked due to the latest landslides.

Further, a portion of the road at Lava, Kalimpong has been washed away due to the extreme downpour.

On Tuesday, the Darjeeling district administration had to stop trekking and close some roads as sudden heavy rainfall led to landslides in several areas. Trekking routes will be opened only after the improvement of the weather, it said.

According to the Met Department, torrential rain was experienced in many places in north Bengal from Monday night, leading to several landslides in the area. The sudden rains also led to the collapse of roads and snapping of power supply.

Many tourists who went to Darjeeling during the puja were stuck.

“Many people go trekking during Puja holidays. However, due to the bad weather, it has been cancelled for the time being. The trek to Rimbik and Sandakan is closed. The road connecting Tagda-Tinchuley and Kalijhora-Rangpo has been closed. Tourist cars were stopped at these places from Tuesday noon,” a senior district official said.

There was a sudden downpour at Gorubathan near Dowers in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday afternoon, while large clouds over the mountains cut down visibility.

Apart from hilly areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Tajdar and plains of Siliguri were also affected by rains.

(With IANS inputs)