Debra Assembly election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Debra Assembly election result will begin at 8 AM. Currently, the Vidha Sabha seat is held by Selima Khatun (Bibi) of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). In 2016, she had defeated Jahangir Karim Sk of CPI(M) by 11908 votes. The Debra Assembly constituency in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021. Also Read - Domjur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

West Bengal Debra Constituency Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly Also Read - Dinhata Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

The seat that falls under Ghatal Lok sabha constituency witnessed a tough fight between Humayun Kabir of TMC and Bharati Ghosh of BJP. Prankrishna Mondal of CPI(M) and Independent candidate Sukanta Das were also in the fray.

Also Read - Basirhat Dakshin Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Debra