New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata made a safe landing at the Kolkata Airport on Sunday after the pilots of the flight asked Kolkata ATC for a priority landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing for the IndiGo flight 6E-2513.

According to IndiGo, all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilots before landing. "The pilots followed their SOPs and prioritised the landing at Kolkata. Post-arrival necessary inspections were carried out. The warning was confirmed as spurious. Necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to aviation sources, IndiGo pilots declared 'May Day' on Sunday due to smoke in the cargo hold area of the Kolkata-bound plane.

“The pilots of the plane declared ‘May Day’ after a smoke warning in the cargo hold area was later cancelled and landed safely at the airport and it was a fake warning,” DGCA official told news agency ANI.

May Day is a distress call used to signal a life-threatening emergency, usually on a ship or aircraft.

IndiGo operating an Airbus (VT-IJA) from Delhi to Kolkata experienced a false cargo smoke warning before landing, all passengers are safe and there are no reports of any passenger injuries.

