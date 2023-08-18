Home

Dhupguri Bypolls: TMC Releases List Of Star Campaigners

Kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress releases list of Star Campaigners’ List for the Bye-Election in 15-Dhupguri (SC) Assembly Constituency, West Bengal.

All India Trinamool Congress releases list of Star Campaigners’ List for the Bye-Election in 15-Dhupguri (SC) Assembly Constituency, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/7x3BhqbBxT — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

