Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday made a shocking remark triggering a fresh controversy when he said chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of Bermudas if she is so keen to display her injured leg. Addressing a public rally in Purulia district on Wednesday, Ghosh said: "The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?… I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that," the BJP state unit chief said.

Today, Ghosh defended his statement and said, a woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate.



However, Dilip Ghosh also added that people are finding Mamata’s way of draping a saree exposing one leg objectionable. “She is our chief minister. We expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal’s culture. She is our CM, we expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal’s culture. A woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable. So I spoke,” Ghosh said.

Slamming Ghosh’s remark, party’s Lok Sabha MP Mohua Moitra tweeted on Wednesday, saying: “BJP state president asks in public meeting why Mamata Di is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?”

Another Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar described the words as shocking. “It now appears that the role of state president has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers – he has conveniently crossed all limits,” she added.