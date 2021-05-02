Dinhata Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Dinhata assembly constituency in West Bengal will begin at 8 AM. The constituency is currently held by Udayan Guha of Trinamool Congress. In 2016, Guha had won the constituency by defeating Akshay Thakur of All India Forward Bloc with a margin of 21793 votes. This year, TMC had retained Guha to take on Nisith Pramanik of BJP. Also Read - Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Nandita Chowdhury of TMC Leading

Dinhata Assembly constituency falls under Cooch Behar Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nisith Pramanik had registered victory from Cooch Behar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating Adhikary Paresh Chandra of Trinamool Congress with the margin of 54231 votes Also Read - Debra Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Humayun Kabir of TMC Leading

Dinhata Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Dinhata Also Read - Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Trinamool’s Becharam Manna Leading, BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharya Trails

12:25 PM: Nisith Pramanik of BJP leading.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.