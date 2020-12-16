West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Disgruntled Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday resigned from the membership of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly amid rumours of him joining the BJP camp during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on December 19-20. Adhikari has already resigned as West Bengal transport minister and from other posts and has been distancing himself from the party for several months now. Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Coercing TMC Leaders To Join Saffron Camp