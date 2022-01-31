West Bengal Lockdown Update: Owning to the dip in the Covid cases, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal on Monday allowed to operate Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights daily. However, the government also said that the UK-Kolkata flights will resume normal operations subject to RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers.Also Read - West Bengal Schools, Colleges to Reopen From February 3: CM Mamata Banerjee

The government also relaxed the lockdown norms in the state and allowed the parks and tourist places to reopen with COVID protocols. The state government also revised the night curfew timing and said it will continue to be imposed from 11 PM till 5 AM. In a fresh order, the state government said that the restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity and the parks and tourist places will reopen with COVID safety protocols.

Moreover, the schools in West Bengal for classes 8 to 12, colleges, universities will reopen from February 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced. Banerjee also announced that the state government has decided to lift some restrictions put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.