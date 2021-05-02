Dum Dum Election Result LIVE: A prime constituency, Dum Dum is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the North Twenty Four Parganas district. People of Dum Dum had voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Bidhannagar Election Result LIVE Updates: Who’s Going to Win People’s Heart? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

This time, Palash Das of the CPI-M, Bratya Basu of AITC, and Bimal Shankar Nanda of BJP are the key candidates contesting from Dum Dum constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Check Live Updates Here:

7.45 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dum Dum Assembly Constituency was recorded as 79 percent and Bratya Basu of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Palash Das from Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 9316 votes. Dum Dum assembly constituency had 2,18,905 electors in 2016, out of which 1,09,135 were male voters and 1,09,767 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.6% votes.