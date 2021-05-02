Dum Dum Election Result: On May 2, the counting of votes began at 8 AM. According to the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, TMC was leading by 50%. Finally, Bratya Basu from TMC won this seat. Also Read - Congratulations Pour in For Mamata Banerjee as TMC Set For Landslide Victory in West Bengal

A prime constituency, Dum Dum is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the North Twenty Four Parganas district. People of Dum Dum had voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - ‘V For Victory’: Mamata Banerjee to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Bengal at 7 AM Tomorrow

This time, Palash Das of the CPI-M, Bratya Basu of AITC, and Bimal Shankar Nanda of BJP are the key candidates contesting from Dum Dum constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Thanks People For Landslide Victory, Says Bengal Has Saved India

14.20 IST: On May 2, the counting of votes began at 8 AM. According to the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, TMC candidate Bratya Basu is leading by 50%.

11.10 IST: Election Commission’s updates show that TMC is leading by 51 percent.

09:07 IST: BJP candidate Bimalshankar Nanda currently ahead of INDEPENDENT candidate Subrata Sen as counting continues in Dum Dum.

08:20 IST: Initial trends show that Bimalshankar Nanda of BJP is leading. Subrata Sen of INDEPENDENT is currently in the second place.

08:03 IST: Counting of votes has begun in Dum Dum. Will AITC be able to hold on to the seat? Stay tuned to find out.

07.45 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dum Dum Assembly Constituency was recorded as 79 percent and Bratya Basu of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Palash Das from Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 9316 votes. Dum Dum assembly constituency had 2,18,905 electors in 2016, out of which 1,09,135 were male voters and 1,09,767 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.6% votes.