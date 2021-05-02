Dum Dum Uttar Election Result LIVE: Dum Dum Uttar falls under the North 24 Parganas district and it is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Dum Dum Uttar voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 22 in the sixth phase and the results will be declared on May 2. The counting for this constituency started at 8 AM today. Also Read - Kamarhati (WB) Election Result LIVE: Madan Mitra or Anindya Banerjee? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

Tanmoy Bhattacharjee (CPIM), Chandrima Bhattacharya (AITC), Dr Archana Majumdar (BJP) are the key candidates contesting from Dum Dum Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Check Live Updates Here:

7.30 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dum Dum Uttar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 83 percent. In 2016, Tanmoy Bhattacharya of Communist Party Of India (marxist) won the seat by defeating Chandrima Bhattacharya from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 6549 votes.