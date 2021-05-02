Dum Dum Uttar Election Result: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on May 2. As per the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress was leading by 44.8 percent. The TMC candidate in the constituency Chandrima Bhattacharya had total 5603 votes. Finally, Chandrima Bhattacharya won this seat. Also Read - Congratulations Pour in For Mamata Banerjee as TMC Set For Landslide Victory in West Bengal

Dum Dum Uttar falls under the North 24 Parganas district and it is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies. People of Dum Dum Uttar voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 22 in the sixth phase and the results will be declared on May 2. The counting for this constituency started at 8 AM today.

Tanmoy Bhattacharjee (CPIM), Chandrima Bhattacharya (AITC), Dr Archana Majumdar (BJP) are the key candidates contesting from Dum Dum Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Check Updates Here:

14.00 IST: BJP in second place with total 4248 votes.

14.00 IST: Trinamool Congress is leading by 44.8 percent. The TMC candidate in the constituency Chandrima Bhattacharya has total 5603 votes.

10:24 IST: Meanwhile, at the state level TMC leading on 152 seat., BJP+ leading on 119 seat., LEFT+ leading on 3 seat., OTH leading on 3 seat.

09:07 IST: Initial trends show that DR. ARCHANA MAJUMDAR of BJP is leading. Santanu Mandal of DSPI is currently in the second place.

08:32 IST: BJP candidate DR. ARCHANA MAJUMDAR currently ahead of DSPI candidate Santanu Mandal as counting continues in Dum Dum Uttar.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Dum Dum Uttar.

07.30 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Dum Dum Uttar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 83 percent. In 2016, Tanmoy Bhattacharya of Communist Party Of India (marxist) won the seat by defeating Chandrima Bhattacharya from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 6549 votes.