West Bengal: A Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Thursday has installed an idol of the Trinamool supremo depicting her as Goddess Durga. "Each hand of the idol represents one of her govt's initiatives such as Lakhi Bhandar & others," says Indranath Bagui, President, Baguiati Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti.

Much like the TMC leader, the idol of Durga is dressed in a white saree with a blue border. While the imitation of her was folding her hands while the other eight hands showed her govt's initiatives such as Lakhi Bhandar and other schemes, all written in the dialect Bengali.

The background to this image is a world map, which seemed to represent Banerjee ahead of her time, place, and others. The background speaks much more of the reality. Recently, TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee has won the Bhabanipur election defeating BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal.

Banerjee, in her election manifesto, has assured to provide financial assistance to women heads of families in the age group of 25-60 years through the Lakhmi Bhandar scheme.