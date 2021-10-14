Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Thursday sealed the ‘Burj Khalifa’ pandal in Salt Lake, which was drawing mammoth crowds of visitors every day, over COVID-19 concerns. “As the crowd was swelling every day, a decision was jointly taken by the police and the puja committee to stop pandal hoppers from visiting the pandal to avoid any kind of accidents. We have facilities to showcase it virtually. That would continue,” Sujit Bose, state fire minister was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Durga Puja In Stunning Pink Saree With Family | See Pics

The move of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate came a day after the Sribhumi Sporting Club helmed by Bose suspended its laser show as it was attracting people in large numbers in front of the pandal. Police personnel emptied the entire stretch near the pandal, stopping the crowd from heading towards it. The area wore a deserted look at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The decision was made due to an unmanageable crowd near the puja pandal which threatened health safety of the public in the COVID-19 situation, a police official said.

The laser show in the pandal was suspended on Tuesday evening following a massive gathering that stoked fears of the spread of COVID-19 infection. While some reports suggested that the laser show was suspended after some pilots complained of obstruction in viewing due to it, organisers of the puja situated close to the NSC Bose International airport claimed that the measure was taken as the crowd was not moving forward, creating Covid and security hazards.

