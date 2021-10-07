New Delhi: In a big and good news for devotees in West Bengal, the Calcutta High court on Thursday permitted fully vaccinated citizens against COVID-19 to attend Durga Puja celebrations this year, reported news agency ANI. “People who have received both COVID-19 jabs can offer ‘Pushpanjali’ and participate in ‘Sindoor Khela’ this Durga Puja. As many as 45-60 people have been allowed for the big pandals and 10-15 people permitted for the smaller pandals,” ANI tweeted.Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Pandal in Kolkata's Lake Town Replicates Dubai's Iconic Burj Khalifa | See Pics

Last week, the high court said that pandals will be 'no-entry zones' and prohibited visitors in order to curb the transmission of COVID-19. The visitors were banned from visiting the Durga Puja pandals last year as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, in view of the coronavirus third wave threat, the West Bengal government cancelled the annual Durga Puja carnival, which involves display of the city's top pandal themes before idol immersion, and urged the people of the state to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols.

