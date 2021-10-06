Kolkata: The Kolkata metro will be increasing timings of its last metro leaving the stations by one and half hours on the occasion of Durga Puja from October 12 to 14. Kolkata Metro has also decided to increase the frequency of trains for those three days with an increase in security arrangements.Also Read - Video: Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata Showcases Farmers Protest, Highlights Lakhimpur Kheri Incident | Watch

From Durga Puja Saptami to midnight on Nabami the timing of metro operations will be from 10 am till 11 pm.

"For the three main days of Puja, we have decided that we'll increase the timings of the last train by 1:30 hrs. Thus, the last train will leave at 11:00 pm," said Manoj Joshi, Chairman, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation.

“For crowd management, we have increased the frequency of trains in the evening. There will be metro trains running every six minutes. Railway Police Force & special station staff will manage crowd… There will be no lapse in security arrangements Special control room and monitoring room has been set up at Metro Bhawan where our officers will closely monitor,” Joshi added.

Residents of the city appreciate the decision taken by the authorities because they normally get late at night while going back to their homes after visiting pandals in the city.

“It will be very helpful for us. Earlier when we used to go shopping and if we used to get late, there was always this apprehension that whether or not we will get the metro or bus. Also, we go to puja pandals a little late at night. Nobody reaches home back from pandals by 8:30 pm, we generally stay out till 11:00 pm,” said Deepti Sharma, resident of Kolkata.

“Now that time and frequency have increased, it is very helpful for us. The frequency will also lead to fewer crowds in metros,” she added.

