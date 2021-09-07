Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sounded Durga puja bugle in the state. While addressing a meeting, CM Mamata said that the government will not issue any special guidelines for this year’s Puja celebrations. However, she urged all the committees to organise the festival following all covid guidelines set by the government last year.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Door-to-Door Health Surveillance Drive Begins to Tackle Various Diseases

CM Mamata also asked the organisers to ensure that all visitors wear masks at all times and use hand santisers before entering the puja pandal. "The organisers can distribute masks and santisers in the close vicinity of the pandal for people who might have come to puja without one," Mamata Banerjee said.

The government also notified that Rs 50,000 financial assistance would be provided to every puja committee while electricity would be available for the marquees at 50 percent discount. On the issue of lifting night curfew from the state during the four-day celebration, Mamata Banerjee said that the decision will be taken after the elections.

Last year, the festival was restrained and staggered in the state. To recall, the government had banned cultural programmes at puja pandals to curb the spread of the virus.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government last year: