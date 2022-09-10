Kolkata: The city is preparing to get decked as Durga Puja is juts round the corner. During this time, people regale in the festivities and many also plan quick over due getaways as well during the holidays. In light of this festive travel season and increasing cyber crime, the city and state police have issued advisory for all netizens to be on their toes while making online books and plans. They have warned the people to be mindful while sharing bank details, personal id details to unverified sites.Also Read - Durga Puja Boosts Revenge Travel In North Bengal, 70 Per Cent Hotel Rooms Booked

KEYS TO BE ALERT WHILE MAKING ONLINE BOOKINSG

Double check the websites, sometimes fake ones are duplicates of verified sites but on careful inspection one can check through the URL .

Do not directly share bank details, personal information without proper verification.

Always call the hotel directly before confirming a booking

Google can be wrong too! How? Well, fake websites are all over the internet through which fraudsters extract money from us. They look similar to a genuine website, but once you check the URL minutely, you might not be the unlucky one. Hence, verify and invest! #SafeSurf#WBP4U pic.twitter.com/8X54wnDuo0 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) September 8, 2022

“ Fake websites are all over the internet trhough which fraudsteres extract money from us. They look similar to a genuine website but if you check the URL minutely, you might not be the unlucky one. Hence, verify and invst!” read a recent tweet by West Bengal Police.

As the season began, police have received complaints of online frauds. According to Times of India, a senior citizen from Joka was duped as he made a booking for his wife and him for a helicopter ride to Badrinath. As per report, there were some major errors in the language on the receipt.

Either by faking as hotel agents, travel agents, or floating fake home stays, cyber crime is on a rise ahead of Durga Puja. It is best advised to bank on only verified gateways.