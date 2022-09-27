Kolkata: The city of joy will now rejoice again travelling in open air buses after three long decades. MIC for Tourism, Babul Supriyo flagged off today new double decker buses in the city of Kolkata. These services have returned to the city after almost 30 years. This inauguration comes when the city already bustling with Durga Puja festivities and now have a new facility to travel and enjoy the festive fervor.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Enjoy Pandal Hopping At These Top 8 Places In Delhi This Festive Season

During Durga Puja, the city springs to life as shops and streets get crowded. Re-introduction of these bus services will bring a slight respite to citizens as it will run during this festive season.

ROUTES, TIME, PRICE

2 buses will run from 11:00 am and 12:00 noon respectively till 6:00 pm every day except Monday. It will begin from 27th September and will run till 10th October 2022.

These heritage buses will start from Cathedral Road and conclude at the gate of Jorasanko Thakur Bari on CR Avenue.

The price has been fixed at Rs 50. The ticket will be valid for one complete itinerary or journey.

The ticket will be valid for one complete itinerary or journey. Tickets will be available on spot. Standing on the bus is prohibited.

There will be seating facility fir 13 persons on the upper deck and 14 on the lower deck.

Victoria Memorial, Prinsep Ghat, St John’s Church & Dacres lane will be the few spots for people to hop on and off so far.

Next, in line with tourism, the city will also begin with the Hop on-Hop Off bus services that will take people through popular tourist destination circuit.

The tariff for the said pass has been fixed at Rs 250/-. As of now, the tourist will be able to purchase the said pass directly from the bus. Subsequently the passes will be available online.