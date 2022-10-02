Kolkata: For a layperson’s perception, life in a prison is riddled with hardships through out the year. But a prison in Kolkata, taking cognizance of the festive season, has curated special menu for all meals for its inmates. For about 2,500 odd prisoners at Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata, the coming four days from October 2 to October 5 will be somewhat different from the four days of Durga Puja festival.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: From Eco-Friendly Pandals to Lip-Smacking Bengali Foods, Discover CR Park's Grand Celebrations

The prison authorities will be arranging a special menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner for all 2,500 inmates with the sole aim to somewhat spice up their otherwise mundane lives during the four days of the festive season. Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: From Metaverse To Vatican City, These Trends In Kolkata Just Cannot Be Missed This Season

According to news agency IANS, barring October 3, which is the occasion of “Maha Asthami”, there will be sumptuous non-vegetarian meal. Also Read - Durga Puja Rituals 2022: Do's And Don'ts to Follow While Worshipping Goddess Durga

FESTIVE MEAL IN PRISON

“Bengalis celebrate this special occasion with non-vegetarian food and hence to keep with the tradition, the inmates will be served with sumptuous vegetarian food like khichuri, polao, luchi, dum aloo, paneer masala and navratan korma as decided as yet,” said a correctional services department official.

The other three days – Maha Ashtami (Sunday), Maha Navami (Tuesday) and Vijaya Dashami (Wednesday), there will be a variety of non-vegetarian delicacies such as mutton biryani, mutton kalia, variety of fish and shrimp items, fried rice and chilli chicken, among others. Rasgullas and Laddus will be there on each day to ensure a sweet ending.

There are speculation that suchfestive meal is being organized as he former West Bengal education and commerce & industries minister Partha Chatterjee is also under judicial custody there for his alleged involvement in the multi- crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.

But thhe correctional home authorities, however, denied that this special arrangement was made keeping the former minister in mind. “On every major occasion, we try to make special arrangements for the inmates to give relief from their otherwise mundane lives. This is nothing new. What is new is that this time the former minister will be among the inmates,” the correctional services department official said.