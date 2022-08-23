Durga Puja 2022: On account of Durga Puja 2022, all government schools in West Bengal will remain shut for 11 days. The holidays will start from September 30 (Panchami) till October 10 (the day after Lakshmi Puja) this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced. The 11-day holiday has also been declared for state government employees.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Mamata Banerjee Announces 10-day Holiday For Govt Employees | Deets Inside

Last year, government employees enjoyed 16 days of holiday during puja month clubbing the Saturdays and Sundays. This year the number is set to increase by 22 days, including two holidays in the month of September, weekends and holidays on Kalipuja, Diwali, Bhaifota and Chhatpuja. Also Read - 75 Sites Along River Ganga To Be Developed As Eco-Tourism And Sustainable Livelihood Generation Hubs

Meanwhile, to make Durga Puja a special one this year, CM Banerjee announced an increase in the amount paid to different community Durga Puja committees as the 5-day-long festival has been inscribed on UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: West Bengal CM Announces Govt Holidays From 30 Sept-10 Oct; Rs 60000 For Puja Committees

At a preparatory meeting with the representatives of the different community puja committees, Banerjee said that the payment will be increased to Rs 60,000 this year from Rs 50,000 last year. This means that this year’s payout to the 43,000 registered community Durga Puja committees will be Rs 25.8 crore.

There will be a series of colourful tableaux – a procession on September 1 after covering a major part of Kolkata to thank UNESCO for the heritage tag – in which, tableaux from major Durga Puja committees of Kolkata, Howrah, and Salt Lake will feature.