Kolkata: With Durga Puja inching closer, Kolkata police will be launching an application that help people navigate through puja pandals and benefit from other features as well. City police is all set to launch Utsab App with which people will be able to watch over 60 most famous pandals. There will other features as well that people can access on their smartphones. This application aims to facilitate easy movement and navigation to varied pandals . This specially will be useful for senior citizens and enthusiasts pandal hoppers.Also Read - Durga Puja Special: IRCTC To Offer Special Bengali Cuisine On These Trains During Pujo Festivities

According to report by TOI, the app is expected to be ready by September 25. Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Bengal Police Issues Alert Over Increasing Travel Fraud Ahead Of Festivities

UTSAB APP FEATURES:

People will be able to watch more than 60 most popular pandals in the city

Live feeds for the pandal fervor is likely to be arranged . There will also be a detailed plan for public use

It will be developed for both android and iOS users,

IT will not allow location based search of nearby pandals, but people will also be allowed to globally search for pandals just by typing in either area, location, zone or the name.

Reportedly, 360 degree view, phots and videos for about 60 pandals will be furnished the sap developer

Information on police assistant booths, restaurants medical shops, petrol pumps, hospitals, pay and use toilets will alos be available.

There will be helplines numbers for police control room, traffic control room too

The Utsab app is like a comprehensive guide that aids in navigating through the puja fervour with just a click.