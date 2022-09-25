Kolkata: The festivities have officially begun from today. Mahalaya marks the onset of festive season in India. It means that the much awaited Durga Puja festival is here. This season, in ana amalgamation of culture and technology, Kolkata will offer an immersive pandal hopping experience. Immersive how? This year few committees have tied up with tech partners and will offer pandal hopping experience through the metaverse.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Meet Annapurna, Hi-Tech Robot Who Will Greet You At Puja Pandals In THIS City

According to report by Times of India, with the metaverse pandal hopping, people from all over the country will have the opportunity to visit these famous pandals and take a look at the iconic festivities. Also Read - Durga Puja In Kolkata: Police To Roll Out Utsab App Covering Updates From Over 60 Pandals & More| Details Inside

METVAVERSE PANDALS

So fare, these four pandals have decided to offer #D space of their puja pandal.

Ahiritola Sarbajanin Deshapriya Park Tala Prattoy Ballygunge Cultural

PANDAL HOPPING IN THE METAVERSE

As per TOI reports, here is how one can indulge in this immersive experience

Virtual pandal hoppers may use smartphones, tablet or metaverse headgear

A link will be given by the Puja organisers that will take us into the metaverse

After clicking on the given link, procure an avatar and enter the puja pandal enjoying a 360 degree 3D view

Once the link is live, it will continue 24×7

WHAT IS METAVERSE?

If out simply, metaverse is a a virtual reality that augments a shared experience. It is an online concept that has 3D universe built into it. Donning certain avatar, the technology in play here allows users to to collective share an experience even with people in different parts of the world. From playing games to attending concerts, metaverse is the the new gig in the city.

Happy Meta puja hopping!