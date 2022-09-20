Kolkata: During this festival time when people flock around pandals to pay their obeisance to Goddess Durga, and enjoy the mini carnival around. This time pandal visitors in Kolkata will be in a for a surprise as they will also be greeted by an indigenously made robot. At the Dakshinapara Durgotsav near Dum Dum Park, pandal hoppers will be greeted by Annapurna – a hi-tech robot who can also speak a few words.Also Read - Kolkata Metro To Run All Night Services On These Days During Durga Puja | Timings and Other Details Here

Introducing Annapurna this year to the visitors will add on to new experience for all devotees in the 62 year old puja pandal.

ALL ABOUT ANNAPURNA

Annapurna is a semi-humanoid butler robot who is said to be adept at multitasking.

The robot was created in 2019 and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, reported Times of India.

Annapurna can respond in 63 languages

It can sense vision that create a 3D map of an area

When in open environment, the robot is controlled remotely by the owners.

The robot, created by the start-up business Think Again Lab in Kolkata, has already been featured on well-known television programmes and at the Bengal Global Business Summit. The robot Annapurna proudly displays Saurav Ganguly's autograph on its attire.

“The idea of creating a robot butler with indigenous technology struck in 2019 when we were working on a project to automate the kitchen-to-customer process for a client. It was first deployed on Ashtami in 2019 at a famous mall in south Kolkata,” said Arijit Hajra, CEO of the start-up to TOI.