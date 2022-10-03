Kolkata: A controversy has erupted over a Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata in which the ‘Mahisasura’ (Buffalo demon) was replaced by a crudely crafted Mahatma Gandhi-look alike. Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, organisers of the puja near Ruby Crossing in southwest Kolkata, changed the appearance of the idol that looked like Gandhi following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged. This incident happened on October 2 Sunday, the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.Also Read - 3 Dead, Several Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Durga Puja Pandal In UP’s Bhadohi

The organisers brushed aside the issue at hand saying the similarities were “just a coincidence”. Also Read - Maha Ashtami 2022: Are Banks Open Today?

According to mythology, Goddess Durga slew Mahusasur in an epic battle to end his evil reign. Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: 11-Ft-Tall Ashtadhatu Idol Weighing Over 1,000 kg Installed At Mandap In Kolkata

“The Durga idol that was worshipped here initially had a Mahisasur whose face looked similar to that of Mahatma Gandhi. The similarities are just a coincidence. After photos of it went viral, a police team visited the marquee and asked us to change the face,” Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha state working President Chandrachur Goswami told PTI.

The matter came to light when a journalist tweeted a photograph of the Durga idol, tagging the Kolkata Police. The journalist deleted the post later claiming that the police asked him to do so as it might create tension during the festival.

“I have been requested by @KolkataPolice cyber cell @DCCyberKP to delete my tweet on a particular puja in Kolkata as they think it might create tension amid the festivities. As a responsible citizen I abide by their request,” Alt News Senior Editor Indradeep Bhattacharyya said in a fresh post. Goswami said the organisation didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s sentiments.

“The police asked us to change it, and we obliged. We put a moustache and hair on Mahishasur’s idol,” he said.

I have been requested by @KolkataPolice cyber cell @DCCyberKP to delete my tweet on a particular puja in Kolkata as they think it might create tension amid the festivities. As a responsible citizen I abide by their request. SI Abhijit Datta told me they were looking into it. — Indradeep Bhattacharyya (@Indra_Calcutta) October 2, 2022

The move drew condemnation from various quarters.

“We don’t support what Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha did. We condemn it. We too had differences with Gandhi Ji’s views, but this is not a way to protest against it,” said Sandip Mukherjee, President, Bangiya Parishad Hindu Mahasabha.

The Trinamool Congress and the BJP also slammed the alleged depiction of Gandhi as ‘Mahisasura’. The ruling Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege.

“It is an insult to the Father of Nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp,” TMC state Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh added.

The state BJP too criticised the move. “If such a move had been made, it is unfortunate. We condemn it. This is in poor taste,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

Every year, many puja organisers choose a theme, mainly social issues, and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. Many a time, the traditional Mahisasura was replaced by something else that represents social evil.

(With inputs from PTI)