KOLKATA: Durga Puja celebrations are on full swing this year in Kolkata. However, this time around, the Puja clubs in the city have decided to drop the "VIP culture" tag. Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee had slammed "VIP culture" at puja pandals. Following her remark, several puja organisers have now done away with "VIP gates" and "VIP passes". However, the VIP passes have been replaced by "invitee gates" and "invitee passes".

SB Park Sarbojanin in Thakurpur was among the first clubs to drop the 'VIP tag' in 2019. Though they stopped issuing VIP passes, they still have an "invitee gate" for the specially abled and club patrons. The club has been hosting UNESCO delegates every year. The President of the club, Sanjay Majumdar, cited the need of "invitee gate" to escort the foreign delegates and club patrons.

Dibyendu Goswami, a senior member of Sreebhumi Sporting club said, "we have a separate entry for special guests and local residents. We do not call this VIP entrances but 'special enteries' for patrons and local residents, who wouldn't have to queue up with usual revellers".

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Over the years, Durga puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival.