Durga Puja 2022: Durga Puja in Kolkata this year will be severely affected as IMD on Tuesday predicted heavy rains for city. As per the IMD, a cyclonic circulation may form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on October 1, meaning that Durga Puja in Kolkata and southern West Bengal districts will likely be drenched in rain this year. Amid UNESCO honour, this IMD prediction has kept the organisers worried.

Giving details, regional Met director GK Das said that the system is likely to cause heavy rain in Kolkata and other southern districts on October 2 — Mahasaptami, the first day of the four-day festival.

"Rainfall is likely on all four days of the festival, with heavier precipitation on October 2 and light to moderate rain till October 5 thereafter," Das said.

He said that the cyclonic circulation may intensify after formation on October 1. The community puja organisers said they are taking all precautions to save the pandals and artwork.

Bikash Majumder, secretary of College Square Puja committee, said, “We don’t have control over nature but I am hopeful Maa Durga will ensure that we can celebrate the puja in a grand manner as in pre-pandemic times and there is no interruption.”

Majumder told PTI that while the puja committee is keeping itself ready to cope with any possible deluge, the role of Kolkata Municipal Corporation is important to prevent flooding of roads and to ensure quick dispersal of water in the event of heavy rains.

General Secretary of Kashi Bose Lane Puja Committee Somen Dutta said, “We are praying that the rains don’t play spoilsport as the celebrations will be grander after two years, more significantly in the light of the UNESCO honour.”

“However, if there are heavy rains, we have all the arrangements in place to prevent short circuits, and protect the marquee and decorations,” he said.