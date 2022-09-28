Kolkata: As digital world has significantly reshaped our lived realities, technology has begun to change the face of our festivals also. For the first time in history, the Durga Puja festival, celebrated for nine days to pay homage to Goddess Durga, has entered the world of Metaverse. Transformed into ‘Meta-pujo’, Durga Puja this year will enter the augmented reality version as all the prominent puja pandals in Kolkata will be accessible through 3D twins on the Metaverse platform. The famous puja pandals including Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Deshapriya Park, Ballygunge Cultural and Tala Prattay have decided to provide this experience to Goddess Durga devotees.Also Read - Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal: Durga Puja in Kolkata to be Affected Due to Heavy Rains

WHAT IS METAVERSE?

Metaverse can said to be a virtual-reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment. Essentially, all technological platforms that fuse physical environment and virtual spaces are part of the metaverse.

WHAT IS META-PUJO?

Durga Puja pandals that allow devotees to see the pandal through a virtual platform can said to have turned 'meta-pujo'. The organisers of the Durga Puja stalls, with the help of technology experts Metaform and XP&DLAND and Spatial, will let people have a Durga Puja pandal darshan on a 3D platform.

The platform will be made in the pandal form and will allow devotees from all over the globe to enter the universe and experience the pujo. So even if people won’t be able to enjoy the celebrations physically, they can still witness the grandeur from anywhere in the world. They can also do pandal hopping from the comforts of their homes.

The organisers have planned everything and have centres around 3D recreations. People can walk around, talk to others and also click pictures. Not only this, users can make a meta-realistic avatar of themselves and can access everything via smartphones or tablets as well.

As of now, four puja pandals in Kolkata will have this facility, namely Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Deshapriya Park, Ballygunge Cultural and Tala Prattay, as per a report by Times of India.