Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced government holidays for upcoming Durga Puja from 30th September to 10th October, reported news agency ANI.

The CM also announced financial aid for puja committees in the state. "Last year, the Durga Puja committees received financial assistance of Rs 50,000. This year the committees will get Rs 60,000," she said.

More details will be added soon.