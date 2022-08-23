Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has declared government holidays for Durga Puja from September 30 to October 10. During a meeting with Durga Puja organising committee members at the city’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the government will observe Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata on October 8.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Govt Schools to Remain Shut For 11 Days in THIS State. Read Details

Notably, the carnival was not observed for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister also announced that her government will increase the grant to Durga Puja organising committees in the state from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. "The government holidays for Durga Puja will begin from September 30 to October 10. Last year, the Durga Puja committees received financial assistance of ₹50,000. This year the committees will get ₹60,000," said Mamata Banerjee.

The Bengal chief minister said that a mega rally will be organised in Kolkata on September 1 to thank UNESCO for the inclusion of Kolkata’s Durga Puja on the list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

“Congratulations! Durga puja is now inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity! 14 ICH elements from India have been inscribed on this list by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage,” UNESCO had tweeted.