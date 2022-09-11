Kolkata: Durga Puja is all about pomp and show and all shades of glee. After celebrating with toned down colours for two years due to COVID, Durga Puja 2022 is expected to be a bigger spectacle. With the pujo season just round the corner Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will introduce a “pujo special “cuisine for its railway passengers. Get ready to relish some Bengali delicacies as you enjoy watching out the window chugging through the tracks.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Bengal Police Issues Alert Over Increasing Travel Fraud Ahead Of Festivities

SPECIAL BENGALI CUISNIE SERVICE

Passengers will be furnished with some traditional Bengali food on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto so far. According to Times of India, the pujo special food fare will be served on only four days commencing on October 2. Passengers travelling from Kolkata will surely be in for a delightful treat as they will get to savour tradition even while travelling.

Not only on trains, but passengers also have the opportunity to enjoy some dishes like Cholar Daal and Luchi and more on Food Plazas at Howarah and Sealdah Railway Station.

In abid to make train journeys little more traditional, IRCTC took this initiative.

Eastern Railway recently announced that as a part of Eastern Railway’s continuous endeavour for more passenger convenience, new revamped Food Plaza has been re-opened after being closed for 17 months at Howrah station.

Happy Pujo travel!