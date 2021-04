Kolkata: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Election Commission called all-party meeting in Kolkata on Friday to discuss how should the poll campaigns be conducted. According to the sources, the Election Commission is likely to club the remaining phases (5,6,7,8) of West Bengal Election 2021 into 1. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Blames 'Outsiders' Brought by BJP For COVID Surge In West Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 4,817 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,24,224. The death toll also rose to 10,434 after 20 fresh fatalities were registered in the state. Kolkata too registered a record one-day spike of 1,271 coronavirus cases, while North 24 Parganas district reported 1,134 cases, the bulletin added.

At least 2,278 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 5,84,740. The state now has 29,050 active cases.

Eleven fresh fatalities were reported from Kolkata, followed by four from North 24 Parganas, two each from Hooghly and Howrah districts and one in Paschim Bardhaman district, the bulletin said. Out of the 20 deaths, 12 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. In the last 24 hours, 42,214 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Altogether 1,13,710 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Tuesday. Meanwhile, because of the surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the state government decided to allow private organisations to conduct vaccination, and local civic bodies will assist them, an official said.