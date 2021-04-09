Kolkata: The Election Commission on Friday issued another notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement against Central Forces on March 28 and April 7 during election campaigning. However, the EC has sought a reply from her before April 10. This is the second notice of the EC to the West Bengal chief minister. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Gets Election Commission Notice Over Her Address To Muslim Voters In Hoogly

The poll panel had on Wednesday issued the first notice to Mamata Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct, after she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote for the TMC at a public meeting in Tarakeshwar. Also Read - Mamata Didi Urging Muslim Voters To Support Her Shows Minority Votebank Slipping Out Her Grasp: PM Modi

However, reacting to EC’s earlier notice, Mamata Banerjee said that the poll panel can serve 10 cause notices to but her reply will be the same. Also Read - Elections 2021: Here's How to Download Election Booth Slip Online For West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Puducherry

“You (EC) can issue 10 show-cause notices to me but my reply will be the same. I will always speak against any division of Hindu and Muslim votes,” the TMC supremo stated.

Election Commission of India issues notice to CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain her stand by 10th April, regarding her statements against Central Forces on 28th March & 7th April This is the second notice issued to her by Election Commission#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/yO7oy1HLhc — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

The TMC supremo, who addressed four back-to-back rallies during the day, sought to know why no complaint has been registered against BJP star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he often makes references to Hindu and Muslim votebanks while delivering speeches.

“Why is that no complaint has been filed against Narendra Modi, who talks about Hindu and Muslim (votebanks) every day? How many complaints have been lodged against those who had uttered the word ‘mini Pakistan’ during the Nandigram campaigns?” the CM contended.