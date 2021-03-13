New Delhi: Days after the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources told news agency PTI that the Election Commission will take a call on Sunday on the reports submitted by the West Bengal chief secretary and two special poll observers on the injuries sustained by Mamata Banerjee. Following the incident in Nandigram, the EC had sought reports from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube by Friday evening. Also Read - After Kolkata, Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait To Hold Mahapanchayat In West Bengal's Nandigram

The sources further added that the Election Commission had on Friday sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not "comprehensive enough". Since the two observers were travelling on Friday, they had sought time until Saturday evening to submit their reports.

EC receives report on attack: However, the reports were received by the poll panel late this evening and it would meet on Sunday to examine it. "The Commission will take a decision tomorrow (Sunday)," a functionary said.

The development comes after Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after she was allegedly attacked by unidentified people while she was campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

Poll campaign on wheelchair: On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee said she will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from Monday. The Trinamool Congress supremo had returned home from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening, after receiving treatment for the injuries.

Part of the campaign, Mamata will first visit the Purulia district where the Trinamool chief is scheduled to address two public meetings – one at Baghmundi’s Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground.

As per her earlier campaign schedule, she will then visit two other districts – Bankura and Jhargram. Sources told news agency IANS that the CM will travel to all these districts by helicopter, but she would remain seated on a wheelchair as she still has a leg injury which has not healed totally.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)