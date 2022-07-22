New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized Rs 20 crore in cash after raids on the premises of a close associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, reported news agency PTI. The ED raided the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state. “The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam,” the probe agency said in a statement.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Advisory: Special Traffic Arrangements Due To Sonia Gandhi's ED Summon. Routes To Avoid Today

The search teams are taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through counting machines. More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, it said. Also Read - Akbar Road Sealed As Sonia Gandhi Set To Appear Before ED

ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board. pic.twitter.com/oM4Bc0XTMB — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Also Read - Traffic Likely to be Hit on Thursday Due to Sonia Gandhi’s Questioning | Details Here

Apart from Chatterjee, the agency also raided Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya and others.

About Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee, who is presently the minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged illegal appointments were made in government-run and aided schools by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

(With PTI inputs)