Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with its probe into the 'coal pilferage scam', an official said. The central agency asked Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear at its Kolkata office on Friday morning, he said.

"We have summoned Abhishek Banerjee to appear before our sleuths here. Our officers from New Delhi will come to interrogate him," a senior ED officer told PTI.

While attacking the BJP during a programme, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Monday apprehended that the central agencies might send notices to her nephew, considered the second in command in the party, and other senior leaders. CBI has also questioned Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the case.

Earlier on Monday, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a video featuring Jay Shah from the India vs Pakistan game.

Abhishek Banerjee’s Tweet of Jay Shah’s Tiranga Video

The PRODIGAL PRINCE KNOWS NOT OF NATIONAL PRIDE. @JayShah not wanting to hold the national flag is symptomatic of the larger hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation. They indulge in THEATRICS, lack values.

Excel in JUMLAS, lack PATRIOTISM. pic.twitter.com/MCtDzPDYYM — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 29, 2022

(PTI Inputs)