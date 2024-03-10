Home

ED Team Attacked In Sandeshkhali Case: Sheikh Shahjahan Produced Before Basirhat Court

Suspended TMC strongman and Sandeshkhali-accused Sheikh Shahjahan was produced before the Basirhat court on Saturday by the Central Bureue of Investigation.

Basirhat: In the latest development in the Sandeshkhali Case, the CBI presented the suspended Trinamool Congress strongman and Sandeshkhali-accused Sheikh Shahjahan before the Basirhat court on Sunday. The court will pronounce an order on his custody. Shahjahan’s custody was handed over to the central agency by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata police after the directive of the Calcutta High Court.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Sheikh Shahjahan produced before the Sub-Divisional Court in Basirhat. pic.twitter.com/hg9fv3bHfp — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Issuing a notice to the CID, the high court on Wednesday ordered that the case related to attack on ED officials be handed over to the central agency along with the custody of the prime accused. The bench also observed that state police played ‘hide and seek’ in the matter.

“The accused is a political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to the CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today,” the high court observed.

After reportedly being on the run for close to two months, the now-suspended TMC strongman was arrested by West Bengal Police on February 29.

He was produced before the Basirhat court, which remanded him in police custody for 10 days.

Apart from the attack on an ED team, which was out raiding his Sandeshkhali residence in connection with the alleged ration scam, Shahjahan is also accused of land grab, extortion and committing excesses on women along with his henchmen.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district erupted in violent protests and came out on the streets, accusing Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.

Multiple women in the island accused Shajahan and his aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.