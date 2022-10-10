Kolkata: After communal clashes broke out between two communities in the adjoining areas of Mominpur and Ekbalpur of Kolkata on Sunday night, the authorities on Monday imposed Section 144 in the area till October 12. Earlier, a war of words broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress party and the opposition BJP over the clashes.Also Read - Class 9 Pass Wishing To Be Chief Minister: Prashant Kishor’s Sardonic Attack On Tejashwi Yadav

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote a a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Governor of West Bengal regarding the incident and demanded immediate action. He has appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy central forces in the violence-hit area.

West Bengal | Section 144 has been imposed in Ekbalpur area from 10 October to 12 October looking at the ongoing law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/ctBHOKDElb — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

“Before law and order gets out of hand in Bengal, I have written a letter to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan ji. In this, a demand has been made to deploy central forces in the wake of vandalism and violence at Mominpur and Ekbalpur police stations,” Suvendu Adhikari said in a statement.

According to the Kolkata police, 10 people were detained for questioning and a huge number of police were deployed in the Mayurbhanj area.

On Monday morning, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder was stopped by police on his way to the area.

Shame Shame !!! In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur. Try as much as you can, but you can’t stop BJP. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 10, 2022

After Majumder's detention in the central lock-up at Lalbazar, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted,