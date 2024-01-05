Home

West Bengal

West Bengal: ED Officials Attacked Amid Raids At TMC Leader’s House In North 24 Parganas

An Enforcement Directorate Team conducting raids in Sandeshkhali were attacked by a mob of nearly 200 locals on Friday.

North 24 Parganas: A team of the Enforcement Directorate was allegedly attacked in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The attack happened in North 24 Parganas district when the ED team had gone to raid locations in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

