‘Blood Written’: BJP Leader Writes Letter To PM Modi, Urge To ‘Save Bengal’

BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi handed over a letter to PM Modi which he written with his blood. PM acknowledged the letter, but requested Bagchi not to do this again. Kaustav Bagchi recently quit Congress and joined the saffron party.

Kolkata: “PM Modi, Please Save West Bengal From Thieves“, read the letter which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kaustav Bagchi wrote with his blood and handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Siliguri on Saturday. PM Modi acknowledged the letter, which was written in Bengali, but told the BJP leader not to do such things again. Kaustav Bagchi, who had recently joined the saffron party after quitting the Congress, shaved off his head following his arrest by the Kolkata police last year. Bagchi has pledged not to regrow hair till the Trinamool Congress government is removed from West Bengal.

The BJP leader quit the grand old party on February 28, citing “lack of respect” within the party.

“The Congress top leadership does not give any importance to the West Bengal unit. So, I do not want to compromise my self-respect and stay in it,” PTI quoted Bagchi after he quit the party.

The Prime Minister unveiled several infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore in his third visit to West Bengal in a month yesterday.

