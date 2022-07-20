Kolkata: Kolkata Police will soon be taking complaints regarding cyber and financial frauds on its website. Citizens will be able to lodge complaints against online frauds on the website of Kolkata Police: kolkatapolice.gov.in, besides tweeting to the new Twitter handle of the Kolkata Police Cyber Cell: @DCCyberKPAlso Read - Twitter Update: After Hindi and English, Company Launches Tamil Topics for Android, iOS and Web Users | Statement Inside

As per a report by Times of India, Police commissioner Vineet Goyal urged people who have been duped by fake loan applications and got robbed of their money to report such cases directly to the police. He made an appeal to the citizens not to panic in case they fall victim to phone hacks and cyber crimes. The commissioner said that the numbers of fake loan app gangs were increasing including those who send fake pending power bill alerts. He asked people not to pay heed to such requests. Also Read - Twitter-Musk Dispute Heading For October Trial

“There is no need to panic even if you see personal information or a photograph being sent to you. It is because your data and contact list has got shared. You should come to the local police station or the cyber cell immediately,” said Goyal. He added the entire endeavour of Kolkata Police at present is to make the citizens aware of the dangers of believing random loan apps or clicking on random links, reported ToI. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Summoned By Enforcement Directorate Tomorrow

A huge network of cyber criminals was using Chinese loan apps to carry out fraud sitting in neighbouring countries like Nepal and even far off Dubai. “They have several Indians working for them from multiple cities and the neighbouring countries setting up fake call centres there and using the Wi-Fi there even though the numbers they are using are Indian. We have arrested people from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra besides Kolkata recently in this regard. When we tried recovering the money, we found that the organized gang was using mule accounts where the account holder had no knowledge about the accused,” the commissioner said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma said the police have received two dozen loan app complaints where accused had got access of contact list and photographs stored in the mobile phones of the victims after the accused made them click on certain links. “There are others who have sent us emails but requested us not to initiate FIRs. The principal amount demanded by blackmailer using personal information is low, ranging between Rs 5000-10000 at first, but since bulk messages are being sent, the total amount could be significant,” said Sharma.

Police have written to Google to remove several such fake loan apps from their Playstore, reported ToI.