Falta Election Result LIVE: Falta which is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies falls under South 24 Parganas district. People of Falta voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

This time, Kumar Naskar of AITC, Atal Kumar Purkait of BSP, Abdur Razzak Molla of Congress and Bidhan Parui of BJP are the key candidates contesting from Falta constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Falta assembly constituency had 2,12,239 electors in 2016, out of which 1,10,170 were male voters and 1,02,067 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.8% votes. In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Falta Assembly Constituency was recorded as 89 percent. In 2016, Tamonash Ghosh of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Bidhan Parui from Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 23580 votes.

