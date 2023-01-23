Top Recommended Stories
Fire Breaks Out at Jute Mill In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, 5 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
While the firefighting is underway, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a jute mill in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday. As per initial reports, five fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. However, no casualties have been reported as yet.
Also Read:
While the firefighting is underway, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Notably, no one was present in the mill when the jute mill caught fire.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.