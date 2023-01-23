Home

West Bengal

Fire Breaks Out at Jute Mill In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, 5 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Fire Breaks Out at Jute Mill In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, 5 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

While the firefighting is underway, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, no one was present in the mill when the jute mill caught fire.

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a jute mill in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday. As per initial reports, five fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. However, no casualties have been reported as yet.

While the firefighting is underway, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Notably, no one was present in the mill when the jute mill caught fire.