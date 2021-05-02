West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Latest News: Known as Bengal Tigress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won from the Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of 1,200 votes. Soon after her victory, Banerjee said that her first priority will be to fight against Covid pandemic in her states. “This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal,” Mamata told party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win in the assembly elections. Also Read - BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Loses Nandigram By 1,622 Votes, Tweets Amit Malviya

She also urged all not to take out victory processions and go back to their homes. "I would like to thank everyone. I request all to not take out victory processions. I urge everyone to go back to their homes now," Banerjee said.

Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government's land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Nandigram witnessed a high voltage “Khela” (game of power) on April 1 in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

The constituency has seen a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

It must be noted that Adhikari had pledged that he would quit politics if he did not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.