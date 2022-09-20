Bolpur: A five-year-old boy was found dead at the house of his neighbour in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Tuesday. Following this a mob ransacked the house and set it on fire, police said. The boy went missing on Sunday from Moldanga village in Santiniketan police station area, they said. The body was found in a plastic bag at the roof of her house after locals informed the police of a foul smell. Soon after, the house was ransacked and torched by a mob.Also Read - Couple Consume Poisonous Substance After A Dispute Over Milk

West Bengal | People protest in Santiniketan, Birbhum after the body of a missing child was recovered in the neighbourhood where he was living 1 person has been detained. Action will be taken against the accused woman. I appeal to villagers to maintain peace: Birbhum SP pic.twitter.com/XA11uH4G6J — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022



Ever since the child went missing, the village was on the edge. Police said they had questioned the accused woman, from whose house the body was found, on Monday as well. Also Read - Delhi Police Arrest 4, Including 2 Women, For Duping People by Offering Money For Gigolo, Masseur Services

The body was sent to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. Also Read - 1 Killed, 9 Injured in Separate Firing Incidents by Bike-Borne Assailants in Bihar's Begusarai

A huge number of police personnel was deployed in the area after the incident. Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi, who visited the village after the body was found and spoke to locals, said the motive behind the crime is yet to be established.

“The boy’s family didn’t suspect anyone. The accused woman has been arrested,” he said.