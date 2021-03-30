Kolkata: Just two days ahead of the second phase of voting in West Bengal, former cricketer and BJP candidate from Moyna was allegedly attacked by unidentified people in the constituency on Tuesday. While more details on the incident are awaited, news agency ANI has posted several pictures of the broken rear windscreen of the SUV in which Dinda was campaigning and a piece of stone was also seen on the seat. The stone piece along with shards of glass could be seen scattered on the rear seat of the vehicle and the back side of the car was also completely damaged in the incident. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: 56 Bombs Recovered from South 24 Parganas' Narendrapur, says EC

Meanwhile, in another photo Dinda could be seen sitting on a bench with his hand on the neck after the incident, however, it was immediately not clear if he has sustained any injuries during the alleged attack.