New Delhi: Four children were injured in an explosion that took place in the Kaliachak area of Malda, West Bengal. According to the officials, two children have been discharged while two are still admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. A Police team and the Bomb Squad reached the spot and a probe is on to find out the exact cause of the incident.

"Two children have been discharged and two are still admitted to the hospital. A Police team and bomb squad have reached the spot. Probe is on to find out the exact cause of the incident," said Amitava Maiti, Superintendent of Police Malda.

According to the reports, the children found what appeared to be balls but were in fact crude bombs that exploded while they were playing with them.

SP Amitava Maiti said police have cordoned off the area and the rest of the bombs will be detonated on Monday.

(With agency inputs)