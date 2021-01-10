New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be given free of cost to the people of the state. Taking to Twitter, she asserted that her government is making arrangements to make Covid-19 vaccines available to its citizens free of cost Also Read - Beware of COVID-19 Impact on These Six Organs And Organ Systems Post Recovery

“I am happy to announce that our government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of the covid-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost,” the TMC supremo tweeted today. Also Read - Breaking News January 10 LIVE News And Updates: India's COVID19 Recovery Rate Improves to 96.42%

Earlier several states like Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have announced free vaccines for their citizens once the rollout commences.

Meanwhile, India is set to begin its much-awaited coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16. “It was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the Covid-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021,” the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine will give priority to the healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with comorbidities numbering around 27 crore.

On January 3, two vaccines – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India – were approved for restricted emergency use.