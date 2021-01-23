New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Kolkata to take part in 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and addressed a gathering at the historic Victoria Memorial there. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Netaji would have been proud to see India fighting COVID-19 and producing vaccine against the virus. Also Read - Netaji Would Have Been Proud to See India Helping Other Nations During Pandemic, Says PM Modi | Highlights

"Had Netaji seen India fight COVID and produce a vaccine against the virus, he would have felt proud! Had he seen us helping other nations, he would have felt proud!," PM Modi said.

Giving reference to the Ladakh standoff, PM Modi said that India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty.

“From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty,” PM Modi said.

He said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country and these problems can be solved if society comes together.

“Netaji’s life, work and decisions are an inspiration for all of us. Nothing was impossible for a person with such steely resolve,” he added.

He also said the Centre has decided that from now the country will celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary (January 23) as ‘Parakram Divas’. “We will celebrate Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas every year,” he added.

After arriving in Kolkata, he paid floral tributes at Netaji’s statue at the National Library and went around seeing paintings by around 100 artists on a 40-metre long canvas on the sprawling lawns of Belvedere House at the National Library compound.

The prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji’s statue on his arrival at the library. He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. PM Modi interacted with some of the artists as he went around seeing the paintings and folk art of Bengal.

The prime minister also greeted participants in an international conference on “Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose” at Belvedere House to mark his 125th birth anniversary.