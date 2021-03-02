Malda: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Mamata government. While addressing a public rally in Malda, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee of practicing appeasement politics and said that the people of West Bengal will celebrate the Deepotsav of nationalism on May 2. Also Read - He Shot My Father in Chest & Back: Video Shows Hathras Sexual Assault Victim Begging For Justice After Dad Killed by Harasser

Yogi Adityanath, who is also one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for ‘blocking Central schemes’ and hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the chants of Jai Shri Ram’. Also Read - Alliance on Cards? Mamata, Tejashwi Meet in Bengal Amid Speculation of TMC-RJD Tie up

“I’d like to tell the Bengal govt and request Mamata didi that there was a government in UP that used to fire bullets at Lord Ram devotees in Ayodhya. You can see the condition of that government now. Now it’s TMC government’s turn in Bengal,” he said. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Check Voting Date In Your Constituency

Top Quotes From Yogi Adityanath’s rally in Malda:

West Bengal has always been a land of cultural nationalism in India. It has been the land of the revolution for India’s freedom struggle. Today it hurts us, the entire country when we see an environment of anarchy.

The national leadership of BJP and every worker of the party has come here to connect to the Bengali brothers and sisters to re-establish the identity of Bengal and carry forward a new change through this.

Durga puja gets prohibited in Bengal, cow slaughter is forcefully started during Eid. People’s sentiments are toyed with through cow smuggling. The state government remains silent.

I’d like to tell the Bengal govt & request Mamata didi that there was a govt in UP that used to fire bullets at lord Ram devotees in Ayodhya. You can see the condition of that govt now. Now it’s TMC govt’s turn in Bengal

‘Love jihad’ is being executed here. We made a law in UP. But there is appeasement politics here. So state govt is unable to stop cow smuggling & love jihad – dangerous activities that will show results in the time to come